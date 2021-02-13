Covid-19 Greece – 1,222 new cases on Saturday, 26 deaths

The number of patients treated by intubation is 300

Greece announced today 1,222 new cases of the new coronavirus Saturday, 8 of which were identified after checks at the country’s gateways.

The total number of cases stands at 171,466, 51.9% of which are men.

293 people are being treated by intubation. Their median age is 70 years; 213 (72.7%) are men while 86.3% of intubated patients have an underlying disease or are aged 70 years and older.

A total of 1,204 patients have been discharged from the ICU since the beginning of the pandemic.

There were 26 new deaths from COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 6,103 in the country.