Covid-19 Greece – 937 new cases & 62 deaths on Wednesday

The total number of cases is 133,365, of which 52.4% are men. 5,267 (3.9%) are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 39,198 (29.4%) are related to an already known case.

495 patients are being treated by intubation. Their median age is 67 years, while 160 (32.3%) are women and the rest are men. 78.6% of intubated patients have an underlying disease or are 70 years of age or older.

A total of 832 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

Finally, there were 62 more fatalities bringing the death toll to 4,402 in the country, of which 1,776 (40.3%) are women and the rest men. Their median age was 79 years and 95,5% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and over.