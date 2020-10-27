Covid-19 masks for motorcycles – What is the rule

Since Saturday morning, when the mandatory wearing of a Covid-19 mask outdoors was introduced in Attica, there has been some confusion regarding its use in cars.
The issue was clarified yesterday, as only first-degree relatives living in the same house are permitted to not wear it.
As far as motorcycles are concerned, a rider wearing a helmet is not obligated to wear a mask if they are alone.
Not even when he has another passenger behind.
But the co-rider is mandated to wear a mask if they are not a first-degree relative.
