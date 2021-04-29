The World’s Richest Families (infographic)

Successful business enterprises are the key to the wealth of the world’s richest families. According to a ranking of Bloomberg data published on Visual Capitalist, three American families top the ranking of the world’s wealthiest. The top 2 – The Waltons and the Mars family – deal in consumer goods, while the Kochs in rank 3 is more of an industrialist clan. The Walton family’s assets come to $215 billion, while the Mars family made a fortune of $120 billion from their empire of brands such as Milky Way, Snickers, M&M’s, Twix, and Wrigley chewing gum. Among the business empire owners, the Saudi Arabian Al Saud family is the exception.

The royal family that rules Saudi Arabia is the richest family of monarchs in the world, largely due to their home country’s large oil reserves. The Ambani family, owners of the Reliance Industries conglomerate, comes in rank 5 with a fortune of more than $81 billion. French luxury brands Hermès and Chanel also placed their owners in the top 10, while Germany’s wealthy have made it big with different endeavors. The Boehringer/Von Baumbach family (rank 9) runs pharmaceutical company Boehringer Ingelheim, while the Albrecht family (rank 10) is famous for their discount store. Aldi.

