Coronavirus Greece: 3,442 cases, 282 intubated, 25 dead,

Greece announced on Wednesday that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of the disease recorded in the last 24 hours are 3,442, of which 14 were identified after checks at the country’s gates.

The total number of cases is 547,186 (daily change + 0.6%), of which 51.1% are men. Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 130 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 1,492 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 25, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 13,278 deaths have been recorded. 95.2% had underlying disease and / or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 282 (62.4% men). Their median age is 64 years. 84.0% have an underlying disease and / or age 70 years and older.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,889 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

The admissions of new Covid-19 patients to the hospitals of the country are 290 (daily change + 33.03%).