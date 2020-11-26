Covid-19 patients transported by air to Athens

A C130 aircraft departed from Elefsina airport on Thursday morning, bound for Kavala, Macedonia where it will collect three patients from Drama, who are being treated for coronavirus and will transport them to Athens.

The patients are from Drama, but due to the high cost of the hospital, they were treated at the hospital of Kavala, as in Drama 125 patients are treated in single beds and another 12 are in ICU.

The aircraft has the ability to transport three patients, who will be accompanied by EKAB doctors and who will have the responsibility until the patients are admitted to a hospital in Attica.

The patients are from 75 to 76 years old and will be treated in the hospitals “Evangelismos”, “Attikon” and “Sotiria”. The air transport operation is coordinated by the president of EKAB, Nikos Papaefstathiou, and the director of medical services of the Centre, Pyrros Dimitris.

