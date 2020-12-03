Covid-19 vaccines to be free and voluntary, Greek government spokesperson said

The Greek government spokesperson Stelios Petsas announced the roadmap for the extension of the Covid-19 lockdown measures on Thursday afternoon.

The lockdown will be extended for another week, until December 14th at 6 am on Monday, he informed reporters at the daily press briefing.

“Vaccination will be voluntary and free,” the government spokesman said, referring to the national vaccination plan. As he noted, 1,018 vaccination centres will be created throughout Greece, in order to vaccinate 2,117,440 citizens per month. Vaccination will commence with the healthcare professional will be followed by vulnerable groups over the age of 65, as well as those with underlying diseases”, the spokesperson said in the daily press briefing.

The roadmap for the continuation of the lockdown was outlined on Wednesday by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. “We need to know that some types of economic activity just won’t work until we have a vaccine, for example, nightclubs, bars, late-night entertainment. We can not have crowds in the bars until we have a vaccine” stressed Kyriakos Mitsotakis and added: “Maybe at some point, you will be able to open restaurants, by observing the proper distances, but you can certainly consider the opening of retail but “Some restrictions will be absolutely necessary until we find the vaccine.”