Craziest concept design cars for 2017 (photos)

Nov, 07 2017 Author: Thema Newsroom

From drone-cars to gardens!

Combine your passion for cars and love of futuristic designs and you come up with some of the craziest concept cars for 2017:

1. Fiat Chrysler unveiled a concept car geared for high-tech millennials at CES this year. The car isn’t all that eye-catching purely from an aesthetic perspective. It’s large, boxy, and heavy looking.

car1car1a

2. As for an even crazier concept car, Rinspeed showed off its Oasis car at CES. The vehicle has an actual garden, complete with Bonsai trees and radishes.

car2 car2acar3

 

3. Honda first showed teaser images of its NeuV concept car in December 2016, but it officially made its debut at CES.

car4 car4a

4. Volkswagen unveiled a high-tech version of its classic microbus. The electric, revamped Hippie-mobile can drive 270 miles on a single charge.

 

car5 car5a car5b

5. Toyota showed off a concept car at CES that wants to be your best friend (sort of like Honda’s NeuV). The vehicle has an AI assistant named Yui that’s designed to engage you in tasks, like a conversation, so you stay focused while driving.

 

car6 car6a

6. BMW’s latest concept car is meant to display the automaker’s vision for future car interiors.

 

car7 car7a car7b

7. Airbus unveiled a concept car called the Pop.Up that can be airlifted by a drone. Unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show in March, the vehicle is an 8-foot-long pod that can detach from a battery-powered chassis when picked up by a drone.

 

car8 car8a

8. Volkswagen Group unveiled a concept called Sedric that’s more of a personal assistant than a car. The boxy vehicle with giant OLED eyes can pick up packages and drop off kids at extracurricular activities.

 

car9 car9a

9. Toyoda Gosei, a Japanese auto supplier, showed off a concept car called Flesby at the Tokyo Motor Show. The rubber on the outside is meant to act as a cushion in the event of an accident, but it also comes equipped with LED lights to communicate with pedestrians.

 

car10

10. Isuzu Motors showed off a crazy concept truck at the Tokyo Motor Show. It’s meant to provide a glimpse of how delivery trucks could look in the future.

 

car11

 

source: businessinsider.com

