Craziest concept design cars for 2017 (photos)

Combine your passion for cars and love of futuristic designs and you come up with some of the craziest concept cars for 2017:

1. Fiat Chrysler unveiled a concept car geared for high-tech millennials at CES this year. The car isn’t all that eye-catching purely from an aesthetic perspective. It’s large, boxy, and heavy looking.

2. As for an even crazier concept car, Rinspeed showed off its Oasis car at CES. The vehicle has an actual garden, complete with Bonsai trees and radishes.

3. Honda first showed teaser images of its NeuV concept car in December 2016, but it officially made its debut at CES.

4. Volkswagen unveiled a high-tech version of its classic microbus. The electric, revamped Hippie-mobile can drive 270 miles on a single charge.

5. Toyota showed off a concept car at CES that wants to be your best friend (sort of like Honda’s NeuV). The vehicle has an AI assistant named Yui that’s designed to engage you in tasks, like a conversation, so you stay focused while driving.

6. BMW’s latest concept car is meant to display the automaker’s vision for future car interiors.

7. Airbus unveiled a concept car called the Pop.Up that can be airlifted by a drone. Unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show in March, the vehicle is an 8-foot-long pod that can detach from a battery-powered chassis when picked up by a drone.

8. Volkswagen Group unveiled a concept called Sedric that’s more of a personal assistant than a car. The boxy vehicle with giant OLED eyes can pick up packages and drop off kids at extracurricular activities.

9. Toyoda Gosei, a Japanese auto supplier, showed off a concept car called Flesby at the Tokyo Motor Show. The rubber on the outside is meant to act as a cushion in the event of an accident, but it also comes equipped with LED lights to communicate with pedestrians.

10. Isuzu Motors showed off a crazy concept truck at the Tokyo Motor Show. It’s meant to provide a glimpse of how delivery trucks could look in the future.

source: businessinsider.com