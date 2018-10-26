Creepy urban legend about Disney parks confirmed

There are plenty of people willing to take one specific risk

Some people enjoy Disney World and Disneyland so much that they never leave.

Despite years of denials from the House of Mouse, an urban legend has been confirmed: Human ashes are regularly scattered at the theme parks.

Loved ones of the recently deceased are known to place the remains on the Pirates of the Caribbean ride, the Dumbo ride, near Cinderella’s castle — pretty much everywhere, according to a new report in the Wall Street Journal. It happens about once a month, often enough that custodians know to call for a “HEPA cleanup” with a special vacuum cleaner when it does.

The most popular place for people to spread ashes? “The Haunted Mansion probably has so much human ashes in it that it’s not even funny,” an unnamed custodian told the newspaper.

One employee said she and her co-workers got in trouble for referring to such incidents as “Code Grandma.”

For guests, there are consequences for getting caught.

Read more HERE