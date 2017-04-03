Crucifix Icon in Jerusalem opens eyes! (photos-video)

There have been many claims over the years of miracles in the Christian faith. Some have proven to be exaggerations, while others could not be explained in any scientific way, like the Vastas Orthodox Church of St. Theodoroa in Arkadia, Greece, where scientists are baffled on how a small chapel is still standing with a large tree growing out of it. Recently Orthodox priests in the Church of Jerusalem reportedly saw rays shining from the Holy Icon of Christ the Crucifix. When they went to examine the strange light they discovered the icon had its eyes open. Some of the priests posted the images on social media. Could this be a sign of times or a miracle?