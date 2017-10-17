Customers beat up robber to thwart armed robbery amid Kalashnikov shots (photos-video)

Citizens managed to foil an armed robbery late Monday, when they jumped on one of the three criminals and neutralised him forcing the other two to flee amid firearm shots. The incident occurred when three men armed with Kalashnikov machine guns (not clear how many yet) invaded a convenience store on Zisimopoulou street in Paleo Faliro threatening the cashier to hand over the cash. At that point customers in the store wrestled one of the robbers to the ground neutralising him, while the other two escaped firing shots in the air. One of the robbers was taken to hospital after sustaining injuries from the beating. Police are searching for the other two. Scroll down to watch eywitness accounts in the video that follows.