Cyprus, Egypt heads of state build bilateral ties

The Cyprus problem, regional developments and bilateral relations with a focus on energy matters were the topics discussed by President Nicos Anastasiades and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el-Sisi in an extensive phone conversation which took place on Tuesday.

According to the government spokesman, Nicos Christodoulides, “during the conversation there was extensive discussion of the Cyprus problem developments and the relevant Security Council actions.”

Within this framework, Christodoulides said, “the President expressed his satisfaction with the stance of the Egypt authorities… while there was also extensive mention of the recent European level discussion of the EU-Egypt relations, with the Egyptian President acknowledging the decisive role of the Cyprus Republic.”

“President Anastasiades and his Egyptian counterpart also discussed the bilateral relations of Cyprus and Egypt with a focus on the energy sector, and have agreed to meet soon, both on a bilateral level, and within the framework of cooperation with Greece,” Christodoulides said.

