Cyprus: Varosha to reopen by end of 2018 – Report

According to claims by Turkish Cypriot columnist for daily Kibris, Mehmet Hasguler, made on Monday, the Turkish Cypriot authorities “under the guidance of Turkey, will open at least half of the hotels in the fenced-off area of Famagusta to tourism by the end of 2018”.

“Decisions on Varosha were taken during the visit of a tourism delegation from the motherland. One of these is that at least half of the facilities are to be opened to tourism [by] next new year’s eve. The only missing thing is that sufficient amount of personnel could not be found”, Hashuler says.

The Turkish Cypriot side has yet to comment on the issue, however, in September an unspecified part of Varosha was given by the Turkish military to the Turkish Cypriot “cabinet” and was placed under the authority of the Turkish Cypriot “ministry of tourism”.

Source: balkaneu.com