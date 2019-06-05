D-Day: Some key numbers (infographic)

Tomorrow marks the 75th anniversary of the Normandy landings, the largest seaborne invasion in history. Commemorations started in Portsmouth in the UK today, the departure point for much of the invasion fleet. Events will continue in Normandy with world leaders, veterans and thousands of members of the public expected to honor the allied soldiers who risked and lost their lives during the invasion.

Considering the scale of the operation, we have created a special infographic to show some of the key facts behind Operation Overlord 75 years on. More than 150,000 allied troops landed by sea and air in Normandy and while precise casualty figures are controversial, the U.S. National D-Day Memorial Foundation puts the number killed on June 6th at 4,414. Total German casualty numbers are unknown but are thought to be between 4,000 and 9,000 killed, wounded or missing.

source: statista