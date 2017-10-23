Daisy Lowe in provocative shoot! (photos)

She has never been afraid to showcase her famous curves during her modelling career.

But Daisy Lowe has taken her daring shoots to the next level as she stripped off for a new lingerie campaign.



The 28-year-old model has gone topless in barely-there lingerie after teaming up with Agent Provocateu.

Daisy cosies up to fellow model Solveig Hansen for the shoot as they pose in their underwear on a sofa.



The shoot comes after Daisy laughed off speculation her relationship with fellow Strictly contestant Louise Redknapp, 42, is more than platonic.



The model dismissed reports in a podcast shared on Monday as she admitted she was aware of the ‘lesbian hints’ but is surprised why many ponder their friendship.

