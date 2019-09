Daisy the cat can’t find a home because of her unfortunate facial marking (photo)

Does it look rude to you?

A cat in Australia cannot find a home because of its unusual – and rude – facial markings.

Daisy, a nine-year-old ragdoll cat, is described as an easy going moggy, fully microchipped and vaccinated.

But an animal rescue group in Sydney, The Mini Kitty Commune, said that despite the cat being “perfect on paper”, something is stopping someone from taking her into their home.

Her “unique” markings make it look, some claim, as if she has a rude part of the male anatomy on her face.

