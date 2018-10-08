Dan Bilzerian watches Conor v.s Khabib with 9 women in bed! (photo)

The Instagram “king” of course shared the moment with his millions of followers

Some people were half asleep watching Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov go at it last night, some might have woken up next to some half-eaten pizza, or a kebab and others were chilling out surrounded by nine women. Wait a minute, what was that last one all about?

That’s right, it doesn’t sound like my early morning set up on the couch with a half-filled glass of Lagavulin 16 next to me. This was exactly how Dan Bilzerian watched it and he didn’t keep it under wraps (obviously).

Instead, he casually gloated to his 24 million Instagram followers sharing a picture of himself in bed with not one or two but nine females accompanying him.

People have been quick to comment on the picture, with many dubbing the 37-year-old as ‘lucky’.

One said: “This man living the life”, another added: “Do you think this guy ever gets stressed?”

And a third joked: “Dude has the life. And probably the biggest bed I’ve ever seen lol”. To be fair, he’s got a point because it’s fucking massive.