Dark “shadow” spotted over Earth spawns Alien planet conspiracy theories (video)

A YouTube blogger, with the nickname MrMBB333, discovered “the dark side of the moon”: he spotted a large black outline looming underneath the moon on the photographs, which surfaced from the International Space Station’s archives.

It almost looks like a big, semi-transparent planet, or some sort of a large black hole. I have no idea what we’re dealing with, if anything at all. I’ve never seen anything quite like this, and I look at the International Space Station quite a bit. Every once and a while you’ll see something unusual out in the vastness of space, but this time it takes on an entirely new meaning”, the blogger said.