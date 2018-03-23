Daylight saving to take effect on Sunady at 3am

Greeks will turn their clocks one hour forward on Sunday, March 25 at 3am in the morning, as daylight saving will take effect. This means that at 3am the clocks will be turned to 4am. The hour changes on the last Sunday of March, while it changes again on the last Sunday of October. Daylight saving was used in order to save energy. It is estimated that during the 7 months of daylight saving we save 210 hours of electric power by utilising the sun rays. In Greece, daylight saving was instituted for the first time in 1932, and in particular from July 6 to September 1, when watches were set one hour ahead, an idea that was quickly abandoned.

However, during the 1970s, and just two years after the energy crisis that broke out in Europe in 1973, it was decided to adopt the summer time measure by a large number of European states. In Greece, it was finally applied in 1975.