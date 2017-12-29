Deadline for vehicle registration fees extended to January 5

Vehicle owners will be able to pay their 2018 registration fees by January 5, 2018, after the Greek Finance Ministry extended the deadline. The date means nearly 5.5 million car owners can pay their fees without by the new date without being charged with financial penalties. Furthermore, car owners who wish to hand in their license plates to avoid paying the fees can do so by next Friday to their local tax offices.
