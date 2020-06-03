Deeper cooperation in all sectors agreed at Greece-Cyprus-Jordan trilateral

Dendias reiterated Greece’s support for the Irini mission to enforce a weapons embargo in Libya, as well as the UN’s mediation efforts

A series of issues concerning the Eastern Mediterranean area and its economy were discussed at the trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Greece, Cyprus and Jordan held via video conference on Wednesday. The three countries also agreed to further deepen their cooperation in a series of matters. Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias briefed his counterparts on Turkey’s provocative actions and on its efforts to encroach on Greece’s sovereign rights.

“Regarding the trilateral cooperation, we focused on ways to deepen this on a political and economic level in the interest of the three countries,” underlined Dendias in a written statement, adding that “in this context we announced that Greece is willing to present a proposal for strengthening our collaboration in the field of small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) as well as innovative enterprises. We also discussed the establishment of a Standing Secretariat of the trilateral cooperation schemes,” he said.

Regarding the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean, Dendias said that they “had an in-depth discussion on Turkey’s actions, which by escalating its provocative rhetoric and behaviour acts in a destabilizing way for the entire region”.

He said that they also discussed political developments in Libya and the efforts for ceasefire between the two sides in order to create a path for finding a a solution. Dendias reiterated Greece’s support for the Irini mission to enforce a weapons embargo in Libya, as well as the UN’s mediation efforts.

The situation in Syria was also examined, where Dendias said that he “reiterated Greece’s support for the efforts of the UN mediator for a political solution.” The meeting also touched on the progress of the peace process in the Middle East and the situation in Iraq, he added.

Finally, Greece expressed its support for the deepening and enhancement of EU-Jordan relations, while it was agreed that the next trilateral meeting should be held in Athens.

Source: amna