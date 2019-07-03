“Defeat Dyslexia” initiative set to launch in Greek island of Crete

Rapid Assessment for Dyslexia and Abnormalities in Reading (RADAR) uses non-invasive techniques to identify children with dyslexia

Backed by 500,000 Euros in government funding, a screening platform that identifies children with reading disorders is ready to be put to use in Crete, ekathimerini.com reports.

According to the platform’s founder, Dr. Ioannis Aslanides, the “Defeat Dyslexia” initiative will be the first extensive neurobiological testing project for dyslexia.

Rapid Assessment for Dyslexia and Abnormalities in Reading (RADAR) uses non-invasive techniques to identify children with dyslexia.

The program monitors eye movements during silent reading tests to produce scores that distinguish typical and atypical readers and combines the expertise of ophthalmologists, pathologists, and social workers to develop personalized therapies.

Read more HERE