Demi Moore’s rapist was a reportedly a Greek-American

The man who raped Demi Moore before paying her mum $500 has been revealed as a Greek-American LA club landlord, it’s claimed.

Last month the Ghost star, 56, said she was attacked at the age of just 15 when the man, who had a key, got into the house before paying off her late mother Virginia King.

She has now identified him as family friend Val Dumas, who was actually Basil Doumas that ran the popular La Cage Aux Folles club.

Doumas met Demi’s mum in the late 1970s and would have been 48 when he raped her. He died in in 1997 aged 68.

