Democrats worry Rudy Giuliani would send Impeachment hearing off the rails

Lewandowski’s combative five-hour session before the House Judiciary Committee was a massive middle finger to Democrats, who afterward panned the hearing as a disaster

If Congress is to get to the bottom of President Trump’s efforts to get the Ukrainian government to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, Rudolph W. Giuliani is an obvious choice for the witness list.

But Democrats are split as to whether he would do more harm than good to their nascent impeachment inquiry and some expressed concern that hauling in a loose cannon like Giuliani in front of a committee would risk a replay of the circus-like atmosphere created by Trump loyalist and former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski—a scene few Democrats are eager to recreate.

Still, aside from acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire and the anonymous whistleblower who first raised Trump’s phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Giuliani would perhaps be the next most important witness in the Ukraine-focused probe that House Democrats are promising to conduct.

For months, the president’s personal attorney has pushed the new president of Ukraine to open a probe into the business dealings of Biden’s son Hunter in the country, as well as Biden’s own role in them, right as the two-term veep launched his own campaign to challenge Trump in 2020.

And in the wake of new details about a complaint from an anonymous whistleblower regarding Trump’s contact with Ukraine, Giuliani has embarked on a scorched-earth media tour, getting into shouting matches with cable TV news hosts as he insists they did nothing wrong—in the process making startling admissions that have fueled scrutiny on the matter.

