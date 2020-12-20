Dendia’s answer to Cavusoglu: “My friend Mevlüt … Abandon your threats of war … Happy 2021!”

Author: Thema Newsroom  | Published: December 21, 2020

Mr. Cavusoglu had called on the Greek FM to stop asking for help from others “insulting the Greek people’s dignity”

Related Stories

The Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias responded to Mevlüt Cavusoglu’s challenge via Twitter.

In a post, the Greek Foreign Minister expressed to his Turkish counterpart the hope that Ankara will abandon the threats of war against Greece, become more European and less neo-Ottoman and to refrain from provocations and illegal activities”.

Mr. Dendias called this the three in English “As” (“abandon”, “aspire”, “abstain”).

In closing, he reminded Mevlüt Cavusoglu that the only basis for dialogue between the two sides is the International Law.

See Also:

Italians perceive Turkey as major global threat – survey

Coronavirus: Mutation alert – Britain cut off, chaos at the airports

What triggered Mr. Dendias’ response to Mr. Cavusoglu was the latter’s tweet where he called on the Greek Foreign Minister to stop asking for help from others, “insulting the Greek people’s dignity” and that he wanted to give him a friendly advice. In fact, he wishes 2021 to be the year that “we settle our differences equitably by talking directly, sincerely, and earnestly”.

Tags With: