Disruptions in public transport due to 24-hour strike on Tuesday

Workers in public transport will join a 24-hour strike for Tuesday, September 24, declared by the Athens and Piraeus Work Centres in conjunction with the Civil Servant’s Confederation (ADEDY) in protest against a growth bill proposed by the Greek government.

Trolleys, buses, and trains on the Metro 1 (formerly ISAP) network will not run tomorrow, as their respective unions decided to participate in the industrial actions decided.

Metro workers (lines 2 and 3) and trolleys will take part in the mobilisations in the form of work stoppages.

Specifically, the metro will operate from 9 am to 9 pm and the tram will operate from 8 am to 10 pm.

Employees in the public transport sector are demanding the immediate withdrawal of provisions included in the new growth bill related to labour and trade unions and are fighting for public transport in the service of the community as a whole. They are calling on workers to take part in the strike on September 24 at 11am at Klafthmonos Square.

There will also be no trains on Thursday, September 26, 2019, including the suburban train due to the 24-hour strike decided by the Pan-Hellenic Federation of Railways. A relevant announcement is expected by TRAINOSE SA regarding cancellations and stoppages.