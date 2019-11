Dogfights between Greek and Turkish F-16s over Aegean Sea

Turkey committed 32 violations of Greek national airspace in the northeast, central and southeastern Aegean on Monday.

The illegal entries into Greek territory resulted in 4 dogfights between Greek and Turkish F-16 fighter jets.

Turkish aircraft (six F-16s, two F-4s and four CN-235s) also committed 11 infringements of the Athens Air Traffic Regulations (FIR).

Six of the Turkish fighters were armed, while the above aircraft were identified and intercepted, in accordance with international rules.