Dombrovskis: We expect a deal on Greece

Vice President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis estimated there would an agreement within the week on the Greek matter. The Latvian politician said Greece had fulfilled its obligations regarding the implementation of cuts and reforms. “We expect and want a deal at the EuroGroup”, Mr. Dombrovskis stated from Strasbourg. The Commissioner reiterated the hope expressed earlier by German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schauble who predicted a deal would be reached in an interview to Bloomberg.