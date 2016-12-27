Donald Trump: United Nations a “club” for people to “have a good time”

The President-Elect had indirectly tried to influence the USA vote at the UN Security Council in order to veto the motion condemning Israeli settlements in the Palestinian Territories. However, President Obama opted the USA to abstain.

The reaction from Trump was hard: “The United Nations has such great potential but right now it is just a club for people to get together, talk and have a good time. So sad!”

On Friday, after the decision of the UN he wrote on his twitter account: “The big loss for Israel in the United Nations will make it much harder to negotiate peace. Too bad, but we will get it done anyway!”

Although the UN resolution doesn’t have an immediate effect on Israel, the semiotic value is great. This is the reason the Israeli reaction was so fierce. Some analysts argue that this was a planned strike from President Obama personally to the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. And at least Netanyahu himself seems to agree with this interpretation…

During the weekend, the Israeli Prime Minister announced that Israel will “re-examine” the country’s connections with the UN, including funding to UN institutions.