Dramatic footage of Danish tourist rescued at sea by Hellenic Navy (video)

A new video from the rescue of a Danish tourist stranded in sea after escaping the fire in Mati, eastern Attica has emerged. The footage, released by the Greek Defence Ministry shows the dramatic moments the man is pulled out of the water and onto a boat from frigate “ELLI” of the Hellenic Navy. The reduce took place with the coordinated efforts between the ELLI frigate and the Navy Helicopter S-70B Aegean Hawk. The Danish tourist was trapped by wildfires in Mati and fled for the sea with other of his fellow countrymen where they were eventually spotted and taken on board an auxiliary fuel-boat from frigate ELLI.