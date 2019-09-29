Dramatic footage shows former Manchester United footballer leading police on 98mph chase! (video)

“Following the police investigation and sentencing the club were left with no other alternative than to terminate his contract due to the seriousness of the offences”

Dramatic footage shows a former Manchester United footballer leading police on a 98mph chase after he was spotted texting at the wheel.

Callum Dolan, 18, a former Manchester United academy player, was sentenced to eight months in a young offenders institution after the high-speed pursuit on the M60 near Ashton-under-Lyne last month.

Police dashcam footage shows Dolan tearing away from officers in a black Renault Clio at nearly 100mph on August 10 before clipping railings and trying to make off on foot.

The teenager had signed for League Two side Oldham just nine days beforehand and the club has now terminated his contract.

He has spent the last year with Blackburn Rovers.

