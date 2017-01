Dutch Prime Minister to illegal immigrants: If you don’t like it here, you are free to go!

The Dutch elections will take place at the 15th of March

With a payed advertisement the Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte tells the illegal immigrants that if they “either you will behave normally or you will leave”.

The Dutch Prime Minister chose this message at the light of the upcoming elections at the 15th of March.

According to polls so far, his party VVD is followed extremely close by Geert Wilders party and many see this move as an attempt to tip the balance in his favor.