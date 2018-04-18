EC President Juncker: Turkish claims that Greek soldiers pose a threat are ridiculous

The President of the European Commission, Jean Claude Juncker labeled Turkish claims that the two Greek soldiers being held in a prison in Adrianople posed a threat “ridiculous”.

The President of the European Parliament, Antonio Tajani was in total agreement with the EC President. In his reply, Mr Juncker reiterated the view he had expressed to Turkish President Erdogan during the Varna Summit in Bulgaria. “As far as the matter of the two Greek servicemen, an officer and lower ranked officer, who have been arrested by Turkey, I said it in Varna, in the presence of the President of Turkey at the press conference. I said we will not accept it, and told him we wanted them released before the Orthodox Easter. It is ridiculous to say that the two Greek officers who made a mistake on the borders, threatened Turkey. It is ridiculous”, he stated.