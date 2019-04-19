Ecuador’s president gives bizarre reason for revoking Julian Assange’s asylum (video)

In an interview with BBC on Wednesday, Ecuadorian President Lenín Moreno didn’t mince his words when asked why his administration withdrew WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s asylum in Ecuador’s embassy in London.

In addition to accusing Assange of trying to use the consulate as a center for spying, Moreno said the polarizing Australian computer programmer repeatedly insulted Ecuador and desecrated the embassy with his own feces.

“From verbal insults against Ecuador when he referred to our country as a completely insignificant country on one hand, and on the other, excuse me that I have to say this here, but even smearing his faeces on our embassy’s walls, I think this is sufficient reason to revoke and terminate his asylum,” Moreno said.

