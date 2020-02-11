Eerie “bloodstains” stretch along the coast of a town in Kazakhstan (photo-video)

Locals and visitors were taken aback by the eerie sight of huge deep-red spots, resembling bloodstains on the Caspian Riviera by the city of Aktau in south-eastern Kazakhstan.
The unsettling photos show a stretch of the coast turning dark red on the clear white snow, creating a strange phenomenon.
Local environmental experts claim that the water is not polluted despite its scary appearance.
According to local media, the reason for its change in colour is a special type of algae known as Diatoms.
Despite its appearance, the algae does not cause any danger to fish or humans who come into contact with it.