EEZ issue with Egypt resolved – Cairo erased the disputed plot

The problem arose when the Egyptian state oil company published maps of exploration areas east of the 28th meridian, in an area adjacent to the zone where Ankara claims sovereignty and has unilaterally identified as the alleged Turkish outer EEZ border.

The mistake with the naval plot that seemed to be indifferent to the Greek positions on the delimitation of maritime zones and the alignment with the Turkish argument was obviously caused by Egypt’s “pharaonic” bureaucratic mechanism.

The Greek side, following the tactics of recent months of low tones and trying not to magnify any problems through meaningless aggressive rhetorical, chose the path of conciliation. For the last 15 days, Nikos Dendias had repeated telephone conversations with his counterpart Sameh Soukri and Kyrakos Mitsotakis had a telephone communication with Egyptian President Al Sisi.