Eight asylum applicants arrested on Samos on charges of violence and arson

Τhey incited and participated in violent incidents against other foreigners living at the hot spot on the island

Eight asylum applicants on Samos island were arrested on Monday on charges of participating in a criminal gang and for arson, disturbing the peace, destruction of property and extortion.

According to case files drawn up, they incited and participated in violent incidents against other foreigners living at the Reception and Identification Center on the island.

The extortion consisted of forcing other asylum applicants to accept payment for access to electricity.

Two more people included in the case file are being sought by the authorities.

See Also:

Law School of the National & Kapodistrian University of Athens in top law schools in the world