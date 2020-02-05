Eight rescue workers are killed and 20 others are buried as avalanche smashes mountain road

They were digging out victims of earlier avalanche

Eight rescue workers were killed by an avalanche in Turkey today as they went to find two people trapped by an earlier avalanche.

The second disaster struck today as 300 emergency workers were searching for the two missing victims from last night’s first avalanche near Bahcesehir.

Eight rescue workers died in today’s second landslide and at least 20 others are buried under the snow, local mayor Meki Arvas said.

Tuesday night’s first avalanche had buried a snow-clearing vehicle and a minibus, killing five people and leaving two others missing.

The vehicle’s operator and seven passengers escaped alive.

Rescue workers were today searching for those two missing people, hampered by fog and snow, when they were hit by the second avalanche.

