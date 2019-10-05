Eight years ago today, Steve Jobs passed away

Eight years ago today, Steve Jobs, one of the great pioneers in modern technology and communications, passed away from pancreatic cancer at the age of 56, one day after somewhat subdued Apple executives introduced the iPhone 4s at a media event on the company’s Infinite Loop headquarters campus.

As he has done for the past 8 years, current Apple CEO Tim Cook marked the anniversary of Jobs’ death with a tweet, sharing a Jobs quote and a photo of him at the iconic cube at Apple’s Fifth Avenue retail store in New York City.

“The most precious resource we all have is time.” – SJ. Remembering you always. pic.twitter.com/nsUUiFzZnz — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) October 5, 2019

Apple continues to maintain its “Remembering Steve” page highlighting a few of the over one million submissions from people around the world who “shared their memories, thoughts, and feelings about Steve.”