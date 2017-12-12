Eirini from Crete sings US national anthem in Antetokounmpo’s match at Boston Garden (video-photos)

It was a “Greek night” at Boston’s TD Garden on the occasion of the arrival of Giannis Antetokounmpo with the Milwaukee Bucks, who played against the Celtics.

About 2,500 Greeks of the diaspora showed up a week ago on “Greek Heritage Night”. The “NIck Galis All-Stars Game” was also held with the participation of 8-12 year old children.

Shortly before the tip-off, Eirini Tornesaki, a Greek singer from Crete sang the National Anthem of the USA.

The 26-year-old from Heraklion was interviewed by Cretalive on her participation in the Greek night and her presence in the famous Cirque Du Soleil.

“I moved to Boston in March. I was with Cirque Du Soleil for three years, I was the only singer. I stopped there in March. Now I do solo appearances or in collaborations with other artists, but also with the Pharos Ensemble”, she said.

Eirini grew up in Heraklion, studied in London, and now lives in America where she has been pursuing a career. The talented brunette was the main vocal performer of the famous circus “Cirque Du Soleil”.

With appearances in baseball matches, Eirini said made her premiere on an NBA court. Last Monday she sang the US anthem on the occasion of the presence of Giannis Antetokounmopo in the capital of Massachusetts. She said the committee responsible for the event proposed that she sing the anthem. “We sent a video and approved it”, she said. Adding that she did not have the chance to meet the Greek Freak before the match. “I was really pleased with the strong presence of Greeks in the stands. It was a special experie4nce for me”, she said.