Elena Paparizou! Is she hot or what! (photos)

Elena Paparizou is unarguably one of the most successful Greek singers, appealing not only to her Greek fanbase but also having a large following abroad.

The beautiful singer is currently enjoying her summer vacations and often uploads relaxing snapshots from her holidays on her social media.

To the delight of her followers, sometimes Elena chooses to share more seductive photos with her over half a million Instagram fans. In her latest post, the Greek beauty struck a totally hot pose in a full black swimsuit and made the heart rates of many a fan race out of control…

Sitting on the bow of a boat, wearing sunglasses, the hot Elena managed to make her online followers lose their minds!

“Summer lovin”, she captioned the photo. The post, understandably, was inundated with likes and comments of approval.

View this post on Instagram Summer lovin’ 🌞 A post shared by Helena Paparizou (@helenapaparizouofficial) on Aug 21, 2019 at 8:20am PDT

View this post on Instagram Happy August ☀️ Καλό μήνα φιλαράκια!! ♥️ A post shared by Helena Paparizou (@helenapaparizouofficial) on Aug 1, 2019 at 5:20am PDT