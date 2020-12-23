Elon Musk floats idea of starting one parent company to hold Tesla, SpaceX, Boring, Neuralink

When Tesla investor Dave Lee suggested to Musk to form a holding company called X as a parent company for Musk’s many ventures, Musk seemed intrigued

Elon Musk is the CEO of multiple companies. While his main focuses are SpaceX and Tesla Inc, he’s also CEO of Neuralink and The Boring Company.

One thing all of these companies have in common is the desire to solve problems humans are or will soon face, and let everyone look forward to a brighter future.

While Tesla is public, the other companies remain privately held. SpaceX has talked about spinning off Starlink into an IPO. Starlink is currently launching a satellite-based internet solution that aims to service the internet to rural customers or those out of reach of land-based internet connections. The Boring Company looks to dig tunnels underground to alleviate traffic congestion.

When Tesla investor Dave Lee suggested to Musk to form a holding company called X, that would work as a parent company for Musk’s many ventures, Musk seemed intrigued.

See Also:

NASA’s Mars rover and the “seven minutes of terror” (video)

The National Interest: The case for a strategic pivot to Greece & Cyprus

I propose @elonmusk to form a holding company called X. X’s mission is to ensure human survival and progress. X becomes parent company of Tesla, SpaceX, Neuralink and Boring Company. Elon, what do you think? 🙏 — Dave Lee (@heydave7) December 23, 2020

Alphabet Inc is a similar setup. Back in 2015, Google was restructured and Alphabet became its parent company along with other Google subsidiaries.

Source: yahoo