Elon Musk tweets on Covid-19 lockdown: Give people their freedom back

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is calling for coronavirus lockdowns to be eased and America to be re-opened, asserting, “give people their freedom back!”
Musk made the remarks on Twitter, tweeting a link to a Wall Street Journal article which presents data indicating lockdowns don’t save lives.
Give people their freedom back! https://t.co/iG8OYGaVZ0
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 29, 2020
Musk previously posted a link to the censored YouTube video of two California doctors questioning the logic of maintaining a lockdown that may end up taking more lives than it saves.
Docs make good points https://t.co/WeXuZpMghY
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 26, 2020