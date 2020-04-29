Elon Musk tweets on Covid-19 lockdown: Give people their freedom back

He tweeted a link to a Wall Street Journal article which presents data indicating lockdowns don’t save lives

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is calling for coronavirus lockdowns to be eased and America to be re-opened, asserting, “give people their freedom back!”

Musk made the remarks on Twitter, tweeting a link to a Wall Street Journal article which presents data indicating lockdowns don’t save lives.

Give people their freedom back! https://t.co/iG8OYGaVZ0 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 29, 2020

Musk previously posted a link to the censored YouTube video of two California doctors questioning the logic of maintaining a lockdown that may end up taking more lives than it saves.