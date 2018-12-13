Cringeworthy wedding moments! (hilarious photos)

Think about some of the worst weddings you have ever attended. What did the bride wear? Was the theme of the wedding ridiculous? Were the colours vomit worthy? Were the wedding photos completely atrocious that you can’t even bear to look at them?

Weddings are supposed to be one of the most memorable moments of our lives. The religious gatherings and the ensuing parties include some of the most memorable moments for the couple, the families and friends involved. Which is why capturing those special instances on camera is so important. They are forever etched in the memories and hearts of the participants.

The only problem is that sometimes those in the pictures are not always ‘immortalised’ in the most flattering of ways. Be it an unlucky moment, the effects of the beverage, an unfortunate choice of a dress, a wrong pose or a slip up by the photographer, some photos are best erased from the memories of those involved as these examples quite clearly prove…At least we can agree they provide a lot of laughs.