Emergency weather bulletin by EMY

The National Meteorological Services (EMY) forecast a sudden deterioration of weather from Monday morning in an extraordinary bulletin released. The phenomena will include heavy rainfalls and storms, while the bulletin did not rule out the possibility of hail. The regions of eastern and northern Peloponnese will be affected by Monday midday, while the phenomena will move to the areas of eastern mainland Greece (Sterea), Crete and the Cycladic island complex by the evening. The Dodecanese and possibly the northeast Aegean regions will be hit by the weather elements by nightfall, while eastern Macedonia and Thrace are expected to be affected by Tuesday.