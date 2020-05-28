Eminem tweets out phone number to his fans

It was part of a new initiative to answer their burning questions about the rapper

Eminem tweeted his phone number to his fans, as part of a new initiative to answer their burning questions about the rapper.

On Monday (May 25), Em wrote on Twitter: “Dear Stan, I meant to write you sooner, but I just been busy” text me, I’ll hit you back 313-666-7440 #MMLP20 #DearSlim”, before linking to a website which features his contact information and opens up a text bubble allowing fans to text the rapper.

He also linked to Community, a newly launched phone-based social media service that generates a phone number fans can use to ask questions about their favourite artists, although there’s no guarantee that they will respond.

source nme.com

also read

Athens Open Air Film Festival promises unforgettable nights to movie lovers

Archaeologists locate 200-year-old shipwreck in Mexico (photos)