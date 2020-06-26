“Enjoy your stay & stay safe” – The information campaign of the General Secretariat for Civil Protection

The purpose of the information campaign is to provide dependable information so that the opening of Greek tourism is done on safe terms

Based on the message “Enjoy your stay – Stay safe”, the General Secretariat for Civil Protection has issued nine directives for the necessary protection measures, given that from July 1, 41 gateways into Greece are due to “open” to foreign travelers and in particular 27 airports, seven land entry points and seven ports.

According to the General Secretariat for Civil Protection, the purpose of the information campaign, which is fully in line with health ministry and World Health Organization guidelines, is to provide dependable information, so that the opening of Greek tourism is done on safe terms for all visitors and residents in Greece. Clear instructions will be posted at all entrances into the country, while printed information material will also be distributed.

The information campaign will be available to the public in three languages, English, French and German.

See Also:

The Coronavirus is Almost Everywhere (infographic)

Source: amna