Erdogan announced snap presidential elections!

It seems that everything was agreed between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the extremist leader of the “Gray Wolves” and head of the MHP opposition party Devlet Bahceli and the former announced snap presidential elections.

Devlet Bahceli had suggested yesterday that the presidential elections should be speeded up for August this year, a year earlier than the planned November 2019.

His argument was based on “economic and political operations against Turkey” and argued that it is difficult for the country to “stand under such conditions” until November 2019.

Today, after the meeting of the two men, Bahceli left without statements and a little while ago, Erdogan announced that instead of November 2019, the presidential elections will be held on June 24th 2018.