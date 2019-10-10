Erdogan blasts Netanyahu’s comments as “empty words of disgraced politician looking at many years in prison”!

Netanyahu had warned against Turkey’s ethnic cleansing of “gallant Kurds” & vowed to assist

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned Turkey’s incursion into northeastern Syria Thursday, vowing to assist the “gallant Kurdish people.”

“Israel strongly condemns Turkey’s military invasion into Kurdish areas in Syria,” Netanyahu said on Twitter, adding that “warns against the ethnic cleansing of the Kurds by Turkey and its proxies.” According to Netanyahu, “Israel is prepared to extend humanitarian assistance to the gallant Kurdish people.”

In response, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s communications director Fahrettin Altun tweeted: “Empty words of a disgraced politician looking at many years in prison on bribery, fraud and breach of trust charges. The Syrian Kurds, including the 300,000 exiles in Turkey, are under Turkish protection. We will eliminate all terrorists in the area and help Syrians return home.”

