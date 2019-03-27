Erdogan “gets even” with Trump for the Golan Heights by converting Hagia Sophia into a mosque!

Changing the status of Hagia Sophia in Constantinople from a museum to a mosque would be a response to the decision by US President Donald Trump to recognize Israel’s dominance over the Golan Heights, in a speech in Trebizond, as reported by Anadolu.

“We can have free entry to Hagia Sophia, but we can not just do that. After the (municipal) elections we will restore the true status of Hagia Sophia. What does this mean? We will change the status from a museum to a mosque. Tramp now says that Jerusalem is the capital (of Israel). Is that right? He grants the Golan Heights to the conqueror. You will get the answer from Turkey”, the Turkish president said, according to Anadolu.

On March 24th, Erdogan had stated again that the Turkish government could change the status of Hagia Sophia so that the world can visit it for free. As he stated, “tourists of all religions today can visit the Blue Mosque next to it for free”, for this reason “we can act accordingly with Hagia Sophia”.